Stealth Price Reaches $0.0676 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Stealth has a market cap of $2.68 million and $684.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stealth has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000696 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00025290 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019552 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

