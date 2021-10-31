State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,057,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,437 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.22% of FOX worth $248,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in FOX by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after buying an additional 1,778,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,516,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,217,000 after acquiring an additional 139,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOX shares. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

