State Street Corp Purchases 275,218 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

State Street Corp raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,218 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Entegris worth $236,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Entegris by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Entegris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Entegris by 1.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Entegris by 0.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 66,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.44.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $140.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average of $119.20. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $140.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.