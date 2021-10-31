State Street Corp Buys 690,843 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Webster Financial worth $245,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 40,902 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 16,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 487,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 136,664 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 167,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,442,000 after purchasing an additional 370,578 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Shares of WBS opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

