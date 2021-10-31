State Street Corp Buys 315,699 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,699 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $233,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,241 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,039 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after purchasing an additional 81,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $767,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,952.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,938 shares of company stock worth $18,728,868 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

