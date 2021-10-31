Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $130.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average is $114.81. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32.
In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
