Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $130.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average is $114.81. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

