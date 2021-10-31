Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

SBUX stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

