Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.90-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.54. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.900-$11.100 EPS.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.55.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $5.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.73. 2,215,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.20. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $162.30 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

