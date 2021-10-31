Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.900-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.90-11.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $179.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.20. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $162.30 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.