Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Announces Earnings Results

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 98,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,240. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $116,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,054 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standard Motor Products stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 137.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

