STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Issues Earnings Results

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.