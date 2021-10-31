StableUSD Reaches Market Cap of $522,166.10 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00222538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

