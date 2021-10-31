SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $75.68, but opened at $78.14. SS&C Technologies shares last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 16,224 shares traded.

The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

