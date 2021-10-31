SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.170-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.920-$4.990 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.