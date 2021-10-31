SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $88.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.