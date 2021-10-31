Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 89,441 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 409.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $103.84 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLM. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

