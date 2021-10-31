Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $9.85 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Voya Financial worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $118,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.