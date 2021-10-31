SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.90 million-$100.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.98 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.760-$1.770 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.67.

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $20.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.73. 744,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.80. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

