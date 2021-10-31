Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Pivotal Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $300.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $303.64.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $289.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.35.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

