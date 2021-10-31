Sportcash One One Day Trading Volume Tops $50,398.00 (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Sportcash One has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Sportcash One has a market cap of $416,478.15 and approximately $50,398.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00069210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00069892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00097433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,675.51 or 0.99903036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.08 or 0.06934562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00024326 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

