Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,999 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Splunk worth $42,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Summit Insights lifted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

Splunk stock opened at $164.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.56. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $214.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $259,723.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.