Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Holdings Increased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 225.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

