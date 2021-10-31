Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Now Covered by Analysts at Pi Financial

Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Sphere 3D has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $233.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

