Spectrum (SPT) Market Capitalization Tops $40,333.25

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $40,333.25 and $2,345.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

