Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the September 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SPKKY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.53. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.8694 dividend. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.03%. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

