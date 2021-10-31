Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) vs. Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Financial Survey

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern Copper and Trevali Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $7.98 billion 5.81 $1.57 billion $2.03 29.55 Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.70 -$239.33 million N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 28.18% 37.37% 16.40% Trevali Mining -17.00% 5.22% 2.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Southern Copper and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 1 3 0 0 1.75 Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83

Southern Copper currently has a consensus price target of $64.63, suggesting a potential upside of 7.73%. Trevali Mining has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.26%. Given Trevali Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Southern Copper.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Trevali Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican Open-Pit Operations segment comprises La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, the smelting, and refining plants and support facilities, which service both mines. The Mexican Underground Mining Operations segment involves in the operation of five underground mines, a coal mine, and several industrial processing facilities. The company was founded on December 12, 1952 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

