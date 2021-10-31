SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.55 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.140-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. 1,594,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,773. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWI shares. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.