SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $712 million-$716 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.22 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-$0.26 EPS.

SWI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,773. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.