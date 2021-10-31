SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $712 million-$716 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.22 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-$0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWI. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.73.

NYSE SWI traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

