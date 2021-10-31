Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.44.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.