Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 497,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE IPOF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,662. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $22,137,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $13,566,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 35,928.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 702,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $7,054,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 333.7% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 537,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 413,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

