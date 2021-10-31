Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of SMAR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 978,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,346 shares of company stock worth $19,880,093. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

