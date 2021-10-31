Smartshare 1-Day Volume Tops $28,587.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $522,370.82 and approximately $28,587.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00079521 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00020505 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003339 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

