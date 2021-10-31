SmartMesh Market Cap Reaches $3.84 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $219,597.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.00225713 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00096788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SMT is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

