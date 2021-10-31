SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Sells $542,648.45 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ajay Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $1,182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

