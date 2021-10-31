Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Update

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMKG remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

About Smart Card Marketing Systems

Smart Card Marketing Systems, Inc is a Fintech advisory company engages in payment services specializes in cloud-based EMV Host acquiring and issuing solutions to banks, telecoms, and enterprise customers. It provides Genorocity.com, a coupon and incentive platform for the retail, Mtickets.events for the event management industry, Check21SAAS.com a remote deposit check solution for X9 clearing and Genopay, a QR Code transaction payment ecosystem for alternative payment solutions and processing.

