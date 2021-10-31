Small Cap Consu Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Small Cap Consu in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Small Cap Consu’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BWMX opened at $27.18 on Friday. Betterware de Mexico has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.24 million and a PE ratio of 12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 111.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oceanlink Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% in the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after buying an additional 326,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter valued at about $11,325,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

