Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.52. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $8.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sleep Number by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 467,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,894. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

