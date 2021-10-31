Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.96% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $228,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

