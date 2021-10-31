Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIX. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

