Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 121.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

