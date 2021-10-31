Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Financial Contrast

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Fluidigm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Fluidigm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fluidigm and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm -40.46% -33.27% -14.02% Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fluidigm and Singular Genomics Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm $138.14 million 2.84 -$53.02 million ($0.50) -10.30 Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A

Singular Genomics Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluidigm.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fluidigm and Singular Genomics Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm 0 0 1 0 3.00 Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fluidigm currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.92%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 119.01%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Fluidigm.

Summary

Singular Genomics Systems beats Fluidigm on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen R. Quake and Gajus V. Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

