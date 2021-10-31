Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Increases Dividend to $3.58 Per Share

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 3.5795 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $2.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXCY opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.30. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPXCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

