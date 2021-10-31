Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

QQD stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

