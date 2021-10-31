Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
QQD stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.
