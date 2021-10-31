Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 153.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after buying an additional 345,448 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,034.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 332,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,834,000 after buying an additional 276,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $7,573,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

