Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 1,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 332,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Simmons First National by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,259,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,094,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Simmons First National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Simmons First National by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

