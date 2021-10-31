Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Morgan Stanley

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SI. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $156.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 2.55.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $6,029,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,753 shares of company stock worth $26,878,741. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $43,480,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

