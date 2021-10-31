SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Set at C$15.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.42.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.