Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBTX shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after buying an additional 274,024 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 645,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after buying an additional 379,467 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 170,948 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,548,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.63. 236,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,880. The company has a market capitalization of $302.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.