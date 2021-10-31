Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,388,700 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 3,845,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
OTCMKTS SILEF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 58,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,393. Silver Elephant Mining has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.
About Silver Elephant Mining
