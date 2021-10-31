Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,388,700 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 3,845,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

OTCMKTS SILEF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 58,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,393. Silver Elephant Mining has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

About Silver Elephant Mining

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. Its portfolio include Ulaan Ovoo in Mongolia, Pulacayo in Bolivia, Titan in Ontario, and Gibellini in Nevada. The company was founded on November 6, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

